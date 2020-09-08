Board of Gateway Distriparks approves appointment of advisors for proposed group restructuring

At meeting held on 08 September 2020

The Board of Gateway Distriparks at its meeting held on 08 September 2020 approved the appointment of the following advisors / agencies/professional firms to assist and advice the Company in connection with the proposed internal group restructuring for streamlining the businesses currently being carried out by different group entities of the Company including Gateway Rail Freight and Gateway East India.

1. KPMG - Financial and Tax Advisors

2. Khaitan & Co LLP- Legal Counsel

3. Corporate Professionals India - Merchant Banker



4. SSPA & Co. - Valuers5. S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP - Auditors

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)