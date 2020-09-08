Board of Cheviot Company approves buyback of shares up to Rs 18 cr

At meeting held on 08 September 2020

The Board of Cheviot Company at its meeting held on 08 September 2020 has approved a proposal for Buy-Back of up to 2,00,000 fully paid-up Ordinary Shares of the Company of face value of Rs 10 each, representing 3.09% of the present total number of fully paid-up Ordinary Share Capital of the Company, at a price of Rs 900 per Ordinary Share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 18 crore representing 3.88% of the aggregate paid-up capital and free reserves as per latest audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.

