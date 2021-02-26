Board of Kilitch Drugs (India) approves change in CFO and company secretary

With effect from 26 February 2021

The Board of Kilitch Drugs (India) at its meeting held on 26 February 2021 has approved the following -

Resignation of Sujit Kumar Dash as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 28 February 2021.

Resignation of Sunita Gohil as the Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 28 February 2021.

Appointment of Sunil S. Jain as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021.

Appointment of Garima Trivedi as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 1March 2021.

