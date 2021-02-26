Info Edge (India) allots 2 lakh equity shares to ESOP Trust

Info Edge (India) has allotted 2,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the Info Edge Employee Stock Option Plan Trust at Rs. 10/- per share.

These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company, in all respects.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company will accordingly increase from Rs. 1,285,841,200 (128,584,120 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 1,287,841,200 (128,784,120 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each).

