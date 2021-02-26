Board of Power Finance approves market borrowing program of Rs 1 lakh crore for FY22

-
-
At meeting held on 26 February 2021The Board of Power Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 26 February 2021 has approved the proposal for raising of resources i.e. market borrowing program under different debt segments in one or more tranches for financial year 2021-22 as under -
Long term borrowing (Rupee) - Rs 60,000 crore
Long term foreign currency borrowing - Rs 20,000 crore
Short term borrowing - Rs 5000 crore
Commercial paper - Rs 15000 crore
