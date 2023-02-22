Wipro Lab45 launches DICE ID powered by blockchain technology

For managing and secure sharing of private information online

Wipro Lab45, the innovation lab of the leading technology services and consulting company, Wipro, today announced the launch of its Decentralized Identity and Credential Exchange (DICE) ID, which puts users in control of their personal data and enables faster, easier and secure sharing of private information online.

Powered by blockchain technology, DICE ID enables issuance and verification of tamper-proof, self-verifiable digital credentials. DICE ID stores verified personal information from certified issuers in an identity wallet owned by the user.

All data is encrypted and embedded and only received by the user in their own identity wallet. This digital wallet can be used to share identity or credentials for a wide range of purposes including current or potential employers, healthcare or financial services providers, or educational institutions. DICE ID puts users in control of their personal data, enabling them to decide exactly how much and what type of information they want to reveal in digital settings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)