Aether Industries acquires new industrial premises in Surat, Gujarat

Aether Industries has acquired and taken possession of New Industrial Premises on 22 February 2023, located at:

PLOT NO. 8202/2/B, ROAD NO. 8, GIDC INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, SACHIN, SURAT - 394230, GUJARAT.

The site is adjacent to the recently commercialized Greenfield Manufacturing Site - 3 along with the recently possessed Plot No. 8202/2/A (which we represented as 'Manufacturing Site - 3+'). Currently the said Site would be termed as Manufacturing Site - 3++. The said Site will be termed as an extension of Manufacturing Site - 3, and the Company will merge the Site -3, Site 3+ and this new Site, for various regulatory approvals and for use of various utilities and resources already available at Manufacturing Site - 3. The mergers of these three Sites will make the Manufacturing Site - 3 equal to Manufacturing Site 2 (10,500 Sq. Mtrs. total).

The total CAPEX envisaged for the Site 3++ is Rs. 80 crore to Rs. 90 crore, which will be spent in FY24.

The Company has already spent Rs. 190 crore for CAPEX on Site - 3 (which was funded through IPO for Rs. 163 crore and remaining from internal accruals of the Company. Post the CAPEX at Site - 3+ (Rs. 80 crore to Rs. 90 crore in FY24) and Site - 3++, along with the CAPEX already done at Site - 3, the total investment into CAPEX would be of Rs. 360 crore to Rs. 370 crore at the overall merged site - Manufacturing Site - 3.

The Company will manufacture 2 (two) new products (specialty chemicals and intermediates), at this extended Manufacturing Site - 3++. These two products are developed in Company's in-house R&D Centre. These products will be manufactured for the first time in India, like most of our products. Once all the plants at this merged site (Site - 3, Site - 3+ and Site - 3++) are operational, there would be total 10 products, which will be manufactured by the Company.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 09:19 IST

