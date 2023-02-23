HotelKey collaborates with RateGain

To integrate RateGain's pricing and distribution tools on the HotelKey platform

HotelKey, the leading cloud-based property management platform for hotels, announced a partnership with RateGain Travel Technologies to integrate RateGain's global distribution, central reservations, and pricing capabilities into HotelKey's PMS platform. The integration will roll out across HotelKey's portfolio of more than 4,000 properties, with hundreds of properties already accessing the combined capabilities.

Through the collaboration, hotels on the HotelKey platform will see RateGain's pricing and distribution tools on the HotelKey platform. This will enable hoteliers to save time and achieve efficiencies, making better distribution decisions faster and, ultimately, saving money as well as building revenue.

Along with other benefits, HotelKey and RateGain's mobile-first API integration provides hoteliers with a seamless transition to the new offering, with each property gaining access to real-time inventory management and efficient oversight of third-party distribution and price parity across channels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)