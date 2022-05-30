Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gains for third straight session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 4205.3, up 5.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.67% in last one year as compared to a 6.84% gain in NIFTY and a 9.83% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28641.6, up 3.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

