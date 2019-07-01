Board of Leel Electricals approves change in registered office

-
At meeting held on 29 June 2019Leel Electricals announced that the board of directors of the company given their approval by Resolution by Circulation on 29 June 2019 to shift the registered office of the Company from Unit No. 8, Block-B, Old District Courts Complex, Industrial Area, Phase-II, Noida, Gautam Budha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh 201305 to Unit No. 8, Block-A, Kakrala Main Road, Sector 80, Industrial Area, Phase-II, Noida, Gautam Budha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh 201305, with effect from 29 June 2019.
