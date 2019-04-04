Board of Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) approves change in registered office and appointment of MD

-
The Board of Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) at its meeting held on 04 April 2019 has approved shifting of registered office of the company to B/701, NIRMAN COMPLEX, B/H.
NAVRANGPURA BASSTAND,AHMEDABAD-380009 GUJARAT.
The Board also approved appointment of Kundanben Patel as Managing Director of the company.
