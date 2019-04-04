Sequent Scientific gets revision in credit ratings

-
From India Ratings and ResearchSequent Scientific announced that India Ratings and Research has upgraded/ assigned the ratings of the company as under -
Long term issuer ratings - IND A-; Stable
Fund based working capital - INDA A-; Stable
Non fund based working capital - IND A2+
Term loan - IND A-; Stable
