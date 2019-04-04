JUST IN
Business Standard

Sequent Scientific gets revision in credit ratings

From India Ratings and Research

Sequent Scientific announced that India Ratings and Research has upgraded/ assigned the ratings of the company as under -

Long term issuer ratings - IND A-; Stable
Fund based working capital - INDA A-; Stable
Non fund based working capital - IND A2+
Term loan - IND A-; Stable

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 15:17 IST

