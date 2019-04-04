Kanco Tea & Industries gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

-
Kanco Tea & Industries announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating for the captioned line of credit (LOC) at [ICRA]BB+ (pronounced ICRA double B plus) and the short-term rating for the captioned LOC at [ICRA]A4+ (pronounced ICRA A four plus).
The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised from 'Stable' to 'Negative'.
