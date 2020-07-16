IndusInd Bank adopts CRMNEXT to empower its customer management

IndusInd Bank has announced its successful integration with CRMNEXT, the leading enterprise solution provider for banks and financial services. This integration will enable the Bank to simplify the process of customer on-boarding, introduce new products, and meet customer demands by automating and customizing processes to fit the modern-day financial requirements.

The CRMNEXT platform will empower IndusInd Bank with an intelligence driven 'Customer Action Center' which will provide complete information on customers acquired from multiple sources, and make it available on a single intuitive screen.

This will give the Bank a holistic view of customer relationships across product offerings, thereby enabling the Bank officials to build smarter relationship programs, and also initiate activities for faster sales and service fulfilment.

The platform will be implemented across IndusInd Bank's wide network of nearly 2000 branches, call centers and processing units for sales and service operations. It will also integrate and power all digital and physical banking touch points including ATMs, WhatsApp Banking platform, Email, SMS, Mobile apps etc. as well as over 150 integration touch points including core banking, loan systems, credit card system, Aadhaar, credit bureaus among others.

