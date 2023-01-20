Choice International arm wins contracts worth Rs 60 cr under Govt.'s Jal Jeevan Mission

Choice Consultancy Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Choice International has recently won contracts amounting to approx.

Rs 60 crore to provide support for various rural water supply schemes under Indian government's Jal Jeevan Mission.

The scope of work for the contracts have been awarded for the state of Maharashtra for Project Management Consultancy Services.

The estimated total project cost will be Rs. 4800 crore and is expected to generate consultancy fees for Choice Group of Rs 60 crore to be executed over a period of 2 years.

