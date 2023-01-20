Dish TV India asked to conduct audit of license fee paid to MIB

Dish TV India has received a communication from the 'Office of the Director General of Audit' dated 18 January 2023 (received on January 19, 2023), in respect of conduct of Audit of License Fee paid / payable to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ('MIB').

MIB has proposed to get the audit conducted of License Fee paid/payable by all the Direct to Home ('DTH') Operators to MIB under DTH License Agreements through the office of Director General of Audit.

The Company is evaluating the content of the said letter and shall send appropriate response to the same since the matter relating to quantum, definition, applicability and levy of License Fee is sub-judice before the appropriate Courts.

