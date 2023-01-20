Yes Bank allots 10.68 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Yes Bank has allotted 10,68,200 equity shares of Rs 2 each under ESOS on 19 January 2023.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 57,50,66,54,768/- consisting of 28,75,33,27,384 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.57,50,87,91,168/- consisting of 28,75,43,95,584 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)