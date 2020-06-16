Tata Communications to construct 9,400 km long ADC cable in Asia Pacific

By Q4 2022

Tata Communications is building a high-performance submarine cable connecting China (Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong Province), Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The consortium has selected NEC Corporation to construct the 9,400-kilometer long ADC cable, which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The cable will feature multiple pairs of high capacity optical fibres and is designed to carry more than 140 Tbps of traffic, enabling high capacity transmission of data across the East and Southeast Asian regions. ADC's high capacity allows it to support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications driven by technological advancements in 5G, Cloud Platforms, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. This will further enhance the expansion of communications networks in the region.

Tata Communications is one of the early initiators of the ADC Consortium since 2018. This new capability will provide an additional route to Tata Communications' existing global network.

