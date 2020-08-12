Board of Metropolis Healthcare approves acquisition of balance stakes in Histoxpert & Raj Metropolis

JUST IN
At meeting held on 11 August 2020

The Board of Metropolis Healthcare at its meeting held on 11 August 2020 has approved the acquisition of balance Equity stake of 35% i.e. 10,50,000 Equity shares of Rs.10 each in Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services ('Histoxpert'). The Board also approved the acquisition of balance Equity stake of 49% i.e. 8,894 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each in Raj Metropolis Healthcare ('Raj Metropolis').

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 09:45 IST

