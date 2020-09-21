Navin Fluorine International allots 10,155 equity shares under ESOP

Navin Fluorine International has allotted 10,155 equity shares under ESOP.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 9,89,74,395/- (4,94,79,920 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each and 14,555 partly paid equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each, on which Rs 1/- per share paid-up).

