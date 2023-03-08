Dishman Carbogen Amcis to consider NCD issuance

On 10 March 2023

Dishman Carbogen Amcis has announced that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10 March 2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures, by way of private placement, subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required.

