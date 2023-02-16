Ambuja Cements wins bid for Uskalvagu limestone block

Ambuja Cements, part of Adani Cement, has been declared as the 'Preferred bidder' for the Uskalvagu limestone block in an e-auction conducted by the Government of Odisha.
The block is situated in Malkangiri District, Odisha over an area of ~547 Hectare with estimated limestone resource of ~141 million tonnes having average CaO content of 43.74%.
The company shall get the statutory licenses and permits related to mining operations to be declared a 'successful bidder' and subsequently enter into a 'Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA)' with Government of Odisha to commence the mining operation
