Ambuja Cements wins bid for Uskalvagu limestone block

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Ambuja Cements, part of Adani Cement, has been declared as the 'Preferred bidder' for the Uskalvagu limestone block in an e-auction conducted by the Government of Odisha.

The block is situated in Malkangiri District, Odisha over an area of ~547 Hectare with estimated limestone resource of ~141 million tonnes having average CaO content of 43.74%.

The company shall get the statutory licenses and permits related to mining operations to be declared a 'successful bidder' and subsequently enter into a 'Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA)' with Government of Odisha to commence the mining operation

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 10:25 IST

