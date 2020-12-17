Mastek allots 1.74 lakh equity share sunder ESOP

Mastek has allotted 174,713 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each (Face Value) on 17 December 2020 to the eligible Employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Resultantly, the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased to 2,49,33,253 Equity Shares amounting in aggregate to Rs. 12,46,66,265/-

