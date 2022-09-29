Board of Onward Technologies approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 29 September 2022

The Board of Onward Technologies at its meeting held on 29 September 2022 has approved appointment of Niranjani Chandramouli (DIN: 07128770) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) on the Board of the Company with effect from 29 September 2022. The Board also accepted the resignation of Prachi Mehta (DIN: 06811085) from the post of Directorship of the Company with effect from 29 September 2022.

