Board of Onward Technologies approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 87.77% in the June 2022 quarter
Board of APL Apollo Tubes approves change in directorate
Board of SRF approves change in directorate
Board of Talbros Engineering approves change in directorate
Board of Chamanlal Setia Exports approves change in directorate
-
At meeting held on 29 September 2022The Board of Onward Technologies at its meeting held on 29 September 2022 has approved appointment of Niranjani Chandramouli (DIN: 07128770) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) on the Board of the Company with effect from 29 September 2022. The Board also accepted the resignation of Prachi Mehta (DIN: 06811085) from the post of Directorship of the Company with effect from 29 September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU