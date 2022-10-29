Board of Ozone World approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 28 October 2022

The Board of Ozone World at its meeting held on 28 October 2022 has approved the following:

(i) Resignation of Nilesh Rashmikant Joshi from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO);

(ii) Appointment of Mohammed Suhail Abdullah Khan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

