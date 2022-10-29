Board of Ozone World approves change in CFO

-
At meeting held on 28 October 2022The Board of Ozone World at its meeting held on 28 October 2022 has approved the following:
(i) Resignation of Nilesh Rashmikant Joshi from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO);
(ii) Appointment of Mohammed Suhail Abdullah Khan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.
