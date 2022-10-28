Board of Tata Power appoints director

-
-
At meeting held on 28 October 2022The Board of Tata Power at its meeting held on 28 October 2022 has approved the appointment of Rajiv Mehrishi (DIN: 00208189) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent), not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of five years with effect from 28 October 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
