Board of Tata Power appoints director

At meeting held on 28 October 2022

The Board of Tata Power at its meeting held on 28 October 2022 has approved the appointment of Rajiv Mehrishi (DIN: 00208189) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent), not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of five years with effect from 28 October 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 18:21 IST

