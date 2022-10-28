Board of Vedanta approves Rs 8,689 cr expansion project for Balco

At meeting held on 28 October 2022

The Board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 28 October 2022 has approved the growth expansion project for its subsidiary - Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco) as under:

- Expansion of Rolled Product Capacity at Balco from existing 50 KTPA to 180 KTPA at a revised cost of Rs 595 crore. With the completion of this project, Balco will be placed in high premium product segment.

- Expansion of Balco smelter capacity from existing capacity of 580 KTPA to 994 KTPA by way of Expansion Project of 414 KTPA Smelter with improved VAP portfolio, at a revised cost of Rs 8,094 crore approx., subject to requisite Government approvals.

