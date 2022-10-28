Board of Vedanta approves Rs 8,689 cr expansion project for Balco

-
-
At meeting held on 28 October 2022The Board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 28 October 2022 has approved the growth expansion project for its subsidiary - Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco) as under:
- Expansion of Rolled Product Capacity at Balco from existing 50 KTPA to 180 KTPA at a revised cost of Rs 595 crore. With the completion of this project, Balco will be placed in high premium product segment.
- Expansion of Balco smelter capacity from existing capacity of 580 KTPA to 994 KTPA by way of Expansion Project of 414 KTPA Smelter with improved VAP portfolio, at a revised cost of Rs 8,094 crore approx., subject to requisite Government approvals.
