Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Acetaminophen injection

Acetaminophen injection is indicated to relieve mild to moderate pain and to reduce fever.
It is also used in combination with opioid (narcotic) medications to relieve moderate to severe pain.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara, India.
Acetaminophen injection had annual sales of USD 72 mn in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT Aug 2022).
