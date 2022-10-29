Board of Ozone World recommends issuance of bonus shares

-
At meeting held on 28 October 2022The Board of Ozone World at its meeting held on 28 October 2022 has recommended for issue up to 25,89,380 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as bonus shares of an aggregate nominal value up to Rs. 2,58,93,800, as bonus shares to the shareholders out of the Securities Premium Account of the company for distribution among the holders of existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10 each of the company.
