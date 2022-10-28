ITI's Palakkad Plant appreciated by ISRO

For its Avionics packages

ITI's Palakkad Plant has been appreciated by ISRO for realizing the flight packages with respect to launch of LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission in a time bound manner meeting all Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) quality norms.

The launch of LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission was successfully accomplished on 23 October 2022. Lift off happened at 00.07.40 and all 36 satellites were placed into their intended orbits precisely. This was made possible by ISRO with the participation of many external partners. ITI, Palakkad was one major industry partner which VSSC is depending for the realization of Avionics packages. Various packages fabricated by ITI, Palakkad have successfully flown in LVM3 M2 Mission.

