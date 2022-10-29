Board of Ramco Inds approves disposal of unit at Maksi

At meeting held on 28 October 2022

The Board of Ramco Industries at its meeting held on 28 October 2022 has approved the disposal of its pressure pipes manufacturing unit located on the Leasehold land at Maksi, Shajapur District, Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 30,000 M.T. per annum. The book value of the plant and machineries pertaining to the pipe plant, having a book value of Rs.33 lakh as on date which represents 0.07% of net block of plant, property and equipment and the impact will be negligible on the affairs of the company.

