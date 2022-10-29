HDFC Bank allots 42.68 lakh equity shares under ESOS

HDFC Bank has allotted 4268920 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS).

The Paid up Share Capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 5569959026 equity shares of Re.1/- each to Rs. 5574227946 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

