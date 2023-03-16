Godawari Power's Ari Dongri Iron ore mines operations partially impacted

Godawari Power & Ispat announced that an overburden dump at Company's Ari Dongri Iron Ore Mines has collapsed partially and the same has resulted into partial impact on the iron ore mining operations at the said mines. The Company is taking necessary measures to prevent the damage and resume the mining operations at full capacity, as soon as possible.

Mining operations at low volumes shall continue till further notice. However, the same will not have any negative impact on the production of iron ore Pellets, as the Company is having sufficient inventory of iron ore at plant level for few week.

