H.G. Infra Engineering bags NHAI road project in Jharkhand

H. G.

Infra Engineering has been declared as L-I bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project entailing construction of 6 lane greenfield Varanasi Ranchi Kolkata Highway from Deoria village to Donoreshan village (35.60 Kms) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Jharkhand. The company bid project cost of Rs 1303.11 crore.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 14:32 IST

