Board of 7Seas Entertainment appoints director

At meeting held on 08 June 2019The Board of 7Seas Entertainment at its meeting held on 08 June 2019 has appointed Piduru Raja Sekhar as an Additional Director and as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years with effect from 08 June 2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
