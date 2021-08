Board of RattanIndia Enterprise approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

At meeting held on 22 August 2021

The Board of RattanIndia Enterprises at its meeting held on has approved the incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary of the company to kickstart the drone business in India.

The company had recently announced the strategic investment in US based Matternet, the world's most extensive urban drone logistics platform with operations across many countries worldwide.

