Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 27 January 2023

The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International (Company or Transferee Company) (Board) at its meeting today, i.e., 27 January 2023, has, inter alia, considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Motherson Consultancies Service and Motherson Invenzen Xlab and Samvardhana Motherson Polymers and MS Global India Automotive (collectively referred to as Transferor Companies) with the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (scheme). The Transferor Companies are the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)