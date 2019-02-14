Board of Smiths & Founders (India) approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 14 February 2019The Board of Smiths & Founders (India) at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has approved the following -
Accepted the resignation of Suresh Shastry, from Chairmanship of the Board of Directors of the Company, with immediate effect.
Approved the appointment of V Pathasarathy, as the independent non -executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective 14 February 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU