Board of Smiths & Founders (India) approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 14 February 2019

The Board of Smiths & Founders (India) at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has approved the following -

Accepted the resignation of Suresh Shastry, from Chairmanship of the Board of Directors of the Company, with immediate effect.

Approved the appointment of V Pathasarathy, as the independent non -executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective 14 February 2019.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 15:56 IST

