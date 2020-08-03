Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences approves change in MD and CEO

With effect from 03 August 2020

The Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences at its meeting held on 03 August 2020 has accepted the resignation of Jitesh Devendra (DIN 06469234) as Managing Director and Directorship of the Company, with effect from 03 August 2020. The Board has appointed Bharath R Sesha (DIN: 01983066) as Managing Director and CEO of the Company with effect from 03 August 2020.

