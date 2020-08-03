Century Plyboards (India) launches Virokill plywood and laminate products

Century Plyboards (India) announced the use of nano technology in manufacturing of its plywood and laminate products. The highly activated and energized Nanoparticles physically rupture and kill viruses coming in contact with it.

This has been tested and certified under Antiviral Efficacy Test as per ISO 21702:2019 international standard, by Biotech Testing Services (BTS) Mumbai. The certification declares an efficiency of 99.99% in killing viruses. The nanoparticles are effective throughout the lifetime of furniture as those are embedded in the polymer matrix system.

Currently CenturyPly is using Virokill technology in manufacturing of Architect ply, Architect plus, Club prime/710 plus, Bond 710/Pro710, WIN MR, IS:710 Marine for plywood range, Club Prime, Bond 710, Win MR for Block boards, Century Laminates (1 mm), Natural Veneer (Natzura woods) and entire teak range.

