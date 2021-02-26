Board of Standard Industries grants in-principle approval for sale of land at Navi Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Board of Rajapalayam Mills approves capex of Rs 80.69 cr
Board of Nilkama approves scheme of amalgamation
Board of Schaeffler India approves shifting of registered office
Board of Birlasoft allots 72,493 equity shares under ESOP
Board of Endurance Technologies approves change in directorate
-
At meeting held on 26 February 2021The Board of Standard Industries at its meeting held on 26 February 2021 has approved in-principle to explore and evaluate sale / transfer / disposal of Company's undertaking situated at Plot No.4 admeasuring 62 Acres and 10 Gunthas (equivalent to 251,934.308 square metres) lying, being and situate at Trans Thane Creek Industrial area, Villages Ghansoli and Savali, Thane, Navi Mumbai - 400 710, subject to approval of the members of the Company or such other approvals as may be required under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws, which shall be in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU