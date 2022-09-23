Board of Tata Metaliks accepts resignation of MD

JUST IN
At meeting held on 22 September 2022

The Board of Tata Metaliks at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has taken note of resignation of Sandeep Kumar (DIN: 02139274), Managing Director of the Company with effect from 31 October 2022. Sandeep Kumar will take up a similar opportunity within the Tata Steel Group.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 10:29 IST

