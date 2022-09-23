Board of Tata Metaliks accepts resignation of MD

At meeting held on 22 September 2022

The Board of Tata Metaliks at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has taken note of resignation of Sandeep Kumar (DIN: 02139274), Managing Director of the Company with effect from 31 October 2022. Sandeep Kumar will take up a similar opportunity within the Tata Steel Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)