PNC Infratech bags Rs 771 cr project of Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a project of Design and Construction of Civil Works (Earthwork, Bridges, Station Buildings, Retaining Walls and other miscellaneous Works) from km 29.68 to 49.70 and from km 55.60 to 61.50 and its connectivity to Indian Railways network from New Patli to Patli Station and New Patli to Sultanpur Station including modifications/civil works at Sultanpur Station in connection with laying of New BG Double Railway Line of HORC Project of Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation (Authority) for a quoted price of Rs. 771.46 crore.

The price bids were opened on 28 February 2023, with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1).

The Project is to be constructed in 30 months.

