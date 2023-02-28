JUST IN
Aditya Birla Capital collaborates with National Payments Corporation of India

To offer digital payments option to its customers

Aditya Birla Capital announced its collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to develop and promote digital payment methods through subsidiaries to its customers.

This collaboration marks entry of Aditya Birla Capital into payments space through its operating subsidiaries and envisages faster adoption of the new technologies in collaboration with NPCI and its subsidiaries with an objective to promote digital payments.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:57 IST

