TVS Apache achieves global sales 5 million units

TVS Motor Company clocked in a global sales milestone of 5 million units for TVS Apache series, its premium motorcycle brand.

First launched in 2005, with a strong presence in over 60+ counties, TVS Apache has become one of the fastest growing sports brand world over.

Building on the rich legacy of TVS Racing - the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, TVS Apache series has been setting new benchmarks in the premium motorcycle segment with its best-in-class performance, technology, and style.

