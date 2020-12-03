Board of Team Lease Services takes notes of scheme of amalgamation

-
On 02 December 2020Team Lease Services announced that the Board of Directors of the company on 02 December 2020 has taken note of the proposal to amalgamate and the Scheme of Amalgamation of, Evolve Technologies & Services (Evolve), a step down Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company into TeamLease Digital (TDPL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, as approved by the respective Board of Directors of Evolve and TDPL, subject to the approvals/confirmations of the National Company Law Tribunal and/or any other statutory or other authority.
