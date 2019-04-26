JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Neogen Chemicals IPO sees strong demand
Business Standard

Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering approves acquisition of a steel casting foundry

Capital Market 

The Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has approved the acquisition of a steel casting foundry, located at Urla Industrial Estate, Raipur - 493221, Chhattisgarh, from Simplex Castings, as a going concern on a slump sale basis, which shall result in capacity addition of more than 50% for the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 19:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU