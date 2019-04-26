Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering approves acquisition of a steel casting foundry

-
The Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has approved the acquisition of a steel casting foundry, located at Urla Industrial Estate, Raipur - 493221, Chhattisgarh, from Simplex Castings, as a going concern on a slump sale basis, which shall result in capacity addition of more than 50% for the company.
