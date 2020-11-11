Board of Tube Investments of India approves change in directorate

-

At meeting held on 11 November 2020The Board of Tube Investments of India at its meeting held on 11 November 2020 has approved the following change in directorate:
Resignation of M M Murugappan as Chairman and Director
Appointment of M A M Arunachalam as Additional Director
Appointment of K R Srinivasan as Additional Director and as President & Whole-time Director
Resignation of Ramesh K B Menon as Director
