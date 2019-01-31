Board of Vedanta appoints director cum CEO

With effect from 01 March 2019The Board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 31 January 2019 has approved the appointment of Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan (Venkat) as the Whole-Time Director (Additional Director) designated as CEO & KMP of the Company w.e.f. 01 March 2019 up to 31 August 2021 (on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee), subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU