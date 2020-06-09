PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 14.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 34.81% to Rs 456.40 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects rose 14.05% to Rs 34.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.81% to Rs 456.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.67% to Rs 128.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.73% to Rs 1499.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1050.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

