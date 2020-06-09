JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 14.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.81% to Rs 456.40 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects rose 14.05% to Rs 34.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.81% to Rs 456.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.67% to Rs 128.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.73% to Rs 1499.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1050.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales456.40338.56 35 1499.261050.41 43 OPM %11.1414.79 -12.7214.14 - PBDT54.0552.85 2 199.77161.64 24 PBT46.4345.42 2 173.07137.33 26 NP34.1029.90 14 128.4889.43 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU